Jen Psaki Makes It Clear That Biden Won’t Apologize To Kyle Rittenhouse

Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki if Biden would apologize to Kyle Rittenhouse. The White House Press Secretary responded with the truth about the conservatives’ new hero.

Video:

Peter Doocy asks if Biden will apologize to Kyle Rittenhouse. Jen Psaki responded, "What we have seen all the tragic consequences of that when people think it is okay to take the law into their own hands instead of letting law enforcement do its job." pic.twitter.com/SKiP4x4CAE — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 23, 2021

Doocy asked, “Will the president apologize to acquitted Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse for suggesting that he is a white supremacist?”

Psaki answered. “Let’s be clear what we’re talking about. This is about a campaign video released last year that use President Trump’s own words during a debate as he refused to condemn white supremacist and militia groups. As we know from history and as many of you covered, President Trump did not refuse to condemn them, he actively encouraged them throughout his presidency. What we have seen is all the tragic consequences of that, when people think it is okay to take the law into their own hands instead of allowing law enforcement to do their job. The President believes in condemning hatred, racism, and violence.”

Doocy tried again, “You’re saying it was just a campaign video, but it wasn’t. The President also gave an interview where he says Kyle Rittenhouse was part of a militia coming out of Illinois. Have you ever heard Trump say one thing about white supremacists? None of this was proven in the trial. Kyle Rittenhouse is saying the President had actual malice in defaming his character. Is that what happened?”

Psaki put it to bed, “The President spoke to the verdict last week. He is honestly condemned the hatred and division, and violence was seen around the country by groups like the Proud Boys and groups that individual has posed in photos with. Beyond that, I will leave it to his comments.”

Doocy asked for a Biden apology, and what he got back was the truth that Kyle Rittenhouse is a Proud Boys fanboy who killed two people and didn’t allow law enforcement to do its job.

Jen Psaki is a master at taking the opening that Fox News gives her and using them to deliver the message that Fox News doesn’t want their viewers to hear.

Kyle Rittenhouse got off due to an NRA-written self-defense law in Wisconsin. Rittenhouse wasn’t on trial for being a white supremacist. He was on trial for killing two people. Jen Psaki didn’t allow Peter Doocy to push the right-wing glorification of Rittenhouse and delivered some stone-cold facts.