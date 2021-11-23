Jim Jordan Could Be Heading To Jail As He Refuses To Comply With Any 1/6 Committee Subpoena

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said that if he is subpoenaed, he will not be cooperating with the 1/6 Committee.

Spectrum News reported on their interview with Jordan:

In an interview with Spectrum News on Nov. 18, Jordan said his office has not received any requests. He wouldn’t commit to cooperating if it does.

Jordan was asked, if the committee does reach out and request anything, would he be open to providing it.

“Depends what it is,” Jordan said. “I mean, I’m not going to answer hypothetical questions, but I just think this is a complete sham, what these guys are doing.”

In a separate part of the interview, Jordan was asked if he checked exactly how many times he spoke with Trump that day and when.

“Nope,” Jordan said.

He was asked if the committee asks him to provide that information, would he be open to sharing phone records.

“Same response I gave you before,” Jordan said. “This is a total political committee.”

The 1/6 Committee Has The Power To Refer Jordan For Prosecution

Jim Jordan has refused to say how many times he talked to Donald Trump on 1/6. At first, he didn’t remember. Later, he was outed as having talked to Trump multiple times on the day that the Capitol was under attack.

It is likely that Rep. Jordan is going to be subpoenaed, and if he defies that subpoena, he will be referred to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution. Any case where a Trump coup participant gets indicted will not go away if Republicans take back the House in 2022.

Rep. Jordan could himself running for reelection from behind bars.