Trump Could Face Five Years In Prison If He Was Speaker Of The House

Trump’s allies keep floating him for House Speaker, but if Trump were Speaker, he would be subject to strict disclosure rules that carry a possible 5-year prison term for violations.

The Punchbowl AM Newsletter brought up why Trump won’t run for Speaker, “It’s also enormously unlikely that Trump will actually make a go of it. For one, there’s the simple reason that Trump may then be a government official once again covered by federal ethics and disclosure rules. And remember: Congressional ethics requirements are much more stringent. All stock trades need to be disclosed within a short period of execution, and financial disclosures aren’t optional. Although the legal questions surrounding this are fascinating. “

If Speaker Trump Tried To Ignore The Disclosure Rules, He Would Face Criminal Charges

America saw that Trump violates and ignores laws and norms that he doesn’t believe should apply to him. If he tried this behavior as Speaker of the House, the penalties are severe and criminal.

According to the House Ethics Committee:

The financial disclosure provisions of the Ethics in Government Act have been incorporated by reference as a rule of the House of Representatives, over which the Standards Committee has jurisdiction. In addition to any Committee action, EIGA authorizes the Attorney General of the United States to seek a civil penalty of up to $50,000 against an individual who knowingly and willfully falsifies or fails to file or to report any required information. Moreover, under federal criminal law, anyone who knowingly and willfully falsifies or conceals any material fact in a statement to the government may be fined up to $50,000, imprisoned for up to five years, or both.

The Committee is authorized to render advisory opinions interpreting the financial disclosure provisions of EIGA for any person under its jurisdiction. An individual who acts in good faith in accordance with a written advisory opinion shall not be subject to any sanction under the Act.

The House Ethics Committee is unique. It is evenly split, so the majority party doesn’t hold a majority.

If Trump were to become Speaker, he would, for the first time, face laws that would prevent his criminal behavior as an elected official, and he could end up in prison.