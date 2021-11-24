Bombshell: Jan. 6th Rally Organizers Used Burner Phones To Talk To Eric and Laura Trump

606 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Titanic changes can occur overnight in today’s political environment. Yes, there has already been an avalanche of circumstantial evidence leading reasonable people to believe that all things January 6th were entirely related, entirely planned, and included people directly involved with Trump. But a report in Rolling Stone today brings forth the most damning evidence yet that the entire day comprised a criminal conspiracy. Some key rally organizers used three “burner phones,” purchased with cash, to speak to Eric Trump, Laura Trump, and Mark Meadows while planning the rally itself.

Of course, it is not a crime to use throwaway, near untraceable, phones. And yet, if everyone involved already owns a phone, phones registered in their own name, the use of anonymous phones in planning anything almost screams that their activities and conversations had to remain hidden and untraceable.

As said above, this changes everything:

Kylie Kremer, a top official in the “March for Trump” group that helped plan the Ellipse rally, directed an aide to pick up three burner phones days before Jan. 6, according to three sources who were involved in the event. One of the sources, a member of the “March for Trump” team, says Kremer insisted the phones be purchased using cash and described this as being “of the utmost importance.”

It sounds almost like someone was coached as to the steps one must take to ensure evidence is untraceable. Using cash as the “utmost importance” sounds like, “If you remember one thing, remember to use cash in buying our untraceable phone.”

The three sources said Kylie Kremer took one of the phones and used it to communicate with top White House and Trump campaign officials, including Eric Trump, the president’s second-oldest son, who leads the family’s real-estate business; Lara Trump, Eric’s wife and a former senior Trump campaign consultant; Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff; and Katrina Pierson, a Trump surrogate and campaign consultant.

Trump has had a lot of experience avoiding criminal charges and lawsuits in his life. He knows how to make it difficult to trace anything directly back to him. But there will be very few Americans who would believe that high-level decisions about January 6th, which – with every new revelation looks more coordinated, could be made by Trump’s son, daughter-in-law, and Chief of Staff, without Trump’s direct approval. Sometimes circumstantial evidence is so strong that direct evidence is almost superfluous.

According to the three sources, some of the most crucial planning conversations between top rally organizers and Trump’s inner circle took place on those burner phones. “They were planning all kinds of stuff, marches and rallies. Any conversation she had with the White House or Trump family took place on those phones,” the team member said of Kylie Kremer.

Respecting the “fair use” doctrine, we will not further cite Rolling Stone’s report directly. One need not be a special agent to add up what the revelations appear to prove, but a special agent has evaluated what it means:

Tell me you’re a criminal without actually saying it: Sources:Jan. 6 WH Rally Team Used Burner Phones to talk to White House – Rolling Stone https://t.co/wMODHcbPpd — Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) November 24, 2021

Figliuzzi is a former assistant director of the FBI.

This paradigm shift will have to be sorted out by the Select Committee because – speaking of the FBI – they appear to be disinterested in investigating anything beyond people breaking windows.

It is more than infuriating that fearless journalists continue to uncover incalculably important evidence or an all-encompassing conspiracy while having heard nothing about warrants served by the FBI or criminal complaints filed by DOJ. The palpable silence coming out of that big beautiful building – right on the Mall, becomes increasingly intolerable with each new revelation.

While it is true that the FBI doesn’t hold press conferences when it discovers that rally organizers used “burner phones,” it is also true that when the FBI raids a major target’s home (as part of a large investigation), the public knows of it. Ask Rudy, or Roger Stone. Rolling Stone managed to uncover critical, almost prima facie evidence of coordination of a crime and yet the FBI hasn’t served a warrant to collect the electronic devices used or raided an organizer’s home.

Every single new major revelation points toward greater White House involvement in all aspects of January 6th and greater specificity in planning the activities, which is what one would expect when one knows that Vice President Pence refused to get into a Secret Service SUV out of fear there was a conspiracy afoot. If the Vice President worried that the Secret Service itself may have been involved in a conspiracy against him, one would think that a new DOJ would make it the highest priority to get to the bottom of it. And yet…

The Rolling Stone revelation is game-changing and perhaps it’s time that the Select Committee starts subpoenaing people from the FBI and DOJ to ask if they might investigate something beyond broken windows.