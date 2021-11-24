Posted on by Jason Easley

Jury Doesn’t Fall For Racist Defense As All Three White Defendants Convicted Of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery

The racist tactics that the defense tried did fool the nearly all-white jury that convicted all three defendants of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

Video of the judge partially reading the verdicts:

Joy Reid noted that the defense didn’t work:

CNN reported, “A jury found Travis and Gregory McMichael guilty of murder Wednesday on charges they chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, as he jogged last year through their neighborhood in Glynn County, Georgia. Jurors found Travis McMichael guilty of murder Wednesday for chasing and fatally shooting Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, as he jogged last year through a neighborhood in Glynn County, Georgia.”

Many Americans needed this verdict after Kyle Rittenhouse got away with murder in Wisconsin. The jury trial system is capable of working when it is not rigged by a combination of NRA-written self-defense laws, and a judge with a clear political base who did everything in his power to steer the jury toward acquittal.

Justice was done for Ahmaud Arbery.