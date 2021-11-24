Jury Doesn’t Fall For Racist Defense As All Three White Defendants Convicted Of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery

233 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

The racist tactics that the defense tried did fool the nearly all-white jury that convicted all three defendants of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

Video of the judge partially reading the verdicts:

Travis McMichael was found guilty of all 9 counts in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. William Bryan and Greg McMichael were found guilty of felony murder. pic.twitter.com/kkCuEAKYiF — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 24, 2021

Joy Reid noted that the defense didn’t work:

And a really important note: the blatantly racist tactics of the defense did not work on a nearly all-white jury. The defense chose moral violence; the jury chose to follow the law. The prosecutor in this case should receive awards. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) November 24, 2021

CNN reported, “A jury found Travis and Gregory McMichael guilty of murder Wednesday on charges they chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, as he jogged last year through their neighborhood in Glynn County, Georgia. Jurors found Travis McMichael guilty of murder Wednesday for chasing and fatally shooting Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, as he jogged last year through a neighborhood in Glynn County, Georgia.”

Many Americans needed this verdict after Kyle Rittenhouse got away with murder in Wisconsin. The jury trial system is capable of working when it is not rigged by a combination of NRA-written self-defense laws, and a judge with a clear political base who did everything in his power to steer the jury toward acquittal.

Justice was done for Ahmaud Arbery.