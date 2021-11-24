Kyle Rittenhouse Has No Chance Of Ever Being Awarded The Congressional Gold Medal

The likelihood that Greene’s effort will be successful is low. A bill requesting a Congressional Gold Medal must be co-sponsored by two-thirds of the House and the Senate, both now controlled by Democrats, before it is considered by the House Financial Services Committee and the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs. After it is passed in Congress, the measure must be authorized by the President.

Republicans would need a two-thirds majority in the House and the Senate to pass the bill, and the President would need to sign it.

Donald Trump will voluntarily release his tax returns before President Biden ever agrees to award Kenosha Killer Kyle Rittenhouse the Congressional Gold Medal.

Greene’s bill was such a pandering stunt that there is no full text of the legislation yet. With more Democrats being added to her congressional district, Rep. Greene looks like she is trying to play to her base.

Kyle Rittenhouse is more likely to end up in prison someday than he is to be honored by Congress.