Eric Trump Again Lays Claim to ‘The Dumb One’ By Threatening to Sue for Burner Accusation

Eric Trump is unhappy and because Eric is a Trump, when unhappy, he sues. Because that’s how one finds happiness.

Yesterday, Rolling Stone published the story that shook the nation, one asserting that January 6th rally organizers paid cash for burner phones and used those phones in a particularly specific manner:

The three sources say Kylie Kremer took one of the phones and used it to communicate with top White House and Trump campaign officials, including Eric Trump, the president’s second-oldest son, who leads the family’s real-estate business; Lara Trump, Eric’s wife and a former senior Trump campaign consultant; Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff; and Katrina Pierson, a Trump surrogate and campaign consultant.

Eric has always been known as the dumb one, which is a breathtaking achievement and one that shouldn’t be blithely assumed, nor handed out without clear evidence setting oneself apart from the others. But Eric is doing his best to lay claim to the title by threatening to sue Rolling Stone for defamation.

Really dumb idea. The smart move would be to simply release a statement saying; “I have no idea why anyone would want a “burner phone” to talk to me about the rally. I took the calls and would have taken the calls from whatever phone. I did nothing wrong.”

Instead, Eric Trump chose to assure us that taking the calls most certainly is meant to convey he did something wrong:

Well here is one outlet I can sue for defamation. This will be fun. I’m an incredibly honest, clean guy – unlike Hunter, no drugs, healthy lifestyle, not the “burner phone” type… Tweet saved… @palmerreport https://t.co/ua5Wu1cyQO — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 25, 2021

The story didn’t allege you bought a “burner phone,” and why would you claim to associate yourself with them by denying you are the “burner type” when you were on the wrong end, you stupid ffff… Unless you, too, used a burner phone in answering. Is that what you are stupid enough to tell us, Eric? When it wasn’t even in the story?

The Rolling Stone sources only knew that they were to buy burner phones to call these people. Presumably, they would not, and could not, know how the calls would be answered and what phone might be used.

Eric, from exactly what accusation are you defending yourself if you ever did sue, which you won’t? Or, were you so stupid as to just make your own accusation against yourself?