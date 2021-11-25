Stephen Miller Calls Hillary Clinton a “Criminal” for Undermining Faith In Trump

1.6k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

People often attribute the quote; “Accuse the other side of that which you are guilty” to Joseph Goebbels and though historians are split on whether Goebbels ever used the quote in a speech and part of the confusion is due to the fact that it’s such a common and obvious tactic. Indeed, Stephen Miller did his best “Goebbel’s impression” yesterday when he accused Hillary Clinton of “trying to overthrow democracy.” Miller said that Clinton’s accusation on Maddow this week, that Russia helped Trump win the 2016 election is “criminal.”

U.S. intelligence agencies have been and continue to be unanimous in their assessment that Russia did, in fact, interfere in our 2016 election by working to promote Trump. But that didn’t stop Miller from fuming to Fox News Primetime guest host Sean Duffy:

“Hillary Clinton complaining about disinformation is like Bernie Madoff complaining about honest accounting.”

“The truth is that Hillary Clinton has been the single purveyor of disinformation in the history of our country..

What she did to this democracy, what she did to President Trump, what she did to the administration, to our nation for four years by peddling this Russia collusion hoax, it’s criminal.”

What Hillary Clinton actually did was call Donald Trump on the night of the 2016 election and concede due to her belief in the strength of U.S. democracy, a concession that Trump hasn’t made in over a year as he continues to destroy faith in our elections. As for “Russian collusion hoaxes,” it would all seem to come down to how one defines collusion. Paul Manafort unquestionably passed along critical internal polling data to oligarchs with ties to Putin and Roger Stone was never made to tell the truth about what he told Trump about WikiLeaks.

Duffy went on to say that it was amazing that Hillary was still walking around and not in jail – as if there was no one in place to charge her for four years, and Miller jumped in again:

Let’s call it what it is.

This was an attempt to overthrow democracy. This was an attempt to delegitimize and destroy the duly elected president of the United States.

I can’t say this with enough gravity, sincerity, or seriousness. What she did was criminal, and it is a threat to the very survival of the American system of government when you can go to a foreign spy and get foreign lies from a foreign nation to try to undermine our democracy. There must, must, must, at long last be accountability.”

Then let’s also call this what this is, a desperate new public relations campaign promoted by people who awoke yesterday to the news that their January 6th rally was the type of operation that required burner phones and reached deep into the White House. Trump’s relentlessness in undermining the 2020 election looks more like a criminal conspiracy with each news cycle. The revelations speak for themselves, “burner phones.” The Trump camp’s only real defense is to say that this has all been done before, by Hillary, and no one threw her in jail.

In a sense, it is nice to hear them talking about Hillary being a criminal again. It means that they feel the walls closing in. Additionally, it is always a bad sign when one is relying on Stephen Miller as a public relations spokesperson. Desperate times call for desperate measures and Stephen Miller was clearly desperate.