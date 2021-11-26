Trump Spent $765,000 On Golf Cart Rentals, But Fox News Melts Down Over Kamala Harris Buying Some Pots And Pans

724 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Fox News is having a meltdown because Vice President Harris spent $500 of her own money on pots and pans but was silent as Trump spent $765,000 of taxpayer money on golf cart rentals.

Fox News Loses It Over Kamala Harris Buying Some Pots And Pans With Her Own Money

Fox News reported on Vice President Harris:

V ice President Kamala Harris spent over $500 on cookware in a Parisian shop amid rising inflation and economic uncertainty at home in the U.S.

The vice president visited the shop on her four-day diplomatic trip to Paris last week, reportedly dropping 516 euros on pots and pans at high-end cookware store E. Dehillerin.

…….

Harris took home a serving dish costing around $375, a frying pan around $160, as well as a multitude of other kitchenware items, including a porcelain egg dish and a copper cleaner, according to the store, which disclosed the amount of the purchase.

Trump Spent More Than $765,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Golf Cart Rentals

According to Golf News Net:

By August 2019, two additional contracts brought the allocated tally to $541,425.

A new order, signed to execute on April 1, 2020, committed another $45,000 for golf-cart rentals, and an order was signed in May for $179,000 in additional golf cart rentals, meaning the grand total has increased to $765,425.

Trump spends more than half of a million taxpayer dollars on golf cart rentals, which went into his own pocket because the Secret Service had to rent the carts from the club that he owns. and Fox News is fine with it.

The Vice President, just like any other American, is allowed to spend her own money however she wants. After Trump lined his own pockets for four years as president, Fox News is at best hypocritical with their Harris story. At worst, the stench of misogyny is heavy around this piece.

As long as Fox still has Trump hanging around its neck, these sorts of attacks on Biden and Harris will provide eye-rolls and disdain from the vast majority of the country.