Ilhan Omar Totally Takes Down Anti-Muslim Bigot Lauren Boebert

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) invented a fictional account accusing Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) of terrorism, so Omar responded with a complete takedown.

Video of Boebert:

Over the Thanksgiving break, Lauren Boebert said she was recently in a Capitol elevator with Ilhan Omar when a fretful Capitol police officer ran up. Lauren Boebert said: “Well, she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine.” Boebert then called Ilhan Omar, “jihad squad.” pic.twitter.com/Y7f0nFbnud — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 25, 2021

Rep. Omar responded:

Fact, this buffoon looks down when she sees me at the Capitol, this whole story is made up. Sad she thinks bigotry gets her clout. Anti-Muslim bigotry isn’t funny & shouldn’t be normalized. Congress can’t be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslims tropes get no condemnation. https://t.co/S1APT7RbqW — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 26, 2021

Lauren Boebert is one of the House Republicans who is suspected of participating in Trump’s coup attempt, so if anyone is likely to participate in an attack on the Capitol, it is Boebert.

Rep. Boebert also attacked Omar in her unhinged rant on the House floor during the debate on the Paul Gosar censure.

Boebert and other Republicans are campaigning on bigotry, and if they win back the majority in 2022, Boebert’s comments are the sort of toxic, racist policy that America can expect from Trump’s shell of a political party that is now being run like an organized crime family.

Lauren Boebert and her bigotry have no place in the people’s house.

Rep. Omar still managed to show class, and even some restraint, while humiliating one of the House GOP’s suspected domestic terror co-conspirators.