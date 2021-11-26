Trump Described As Mob Boss Who Is Retaliating Against Republicans Who Didn’t Support Coup

Instead of leaving after losing, Trump has turned the Republican Party into a crime family structure where he is the mob boss attacking those who defended democracy.
The Republican Party Has Been Destroyed By Trump
America no longer has two political parties. There is the pro-democracy Democratic Party, and there is the authoritarian cult of personality Trump party.
Anyone who thought that Trump would go away or fade from the scene after he lost had not been paying attention for the last six years. The Republican Party had a chance to boot Trump, but they were too weak, and the natural right-wing impulse toward authoritarianism was too strong to resist Trump.
Trump is running the Republican Party.
The media needs to understand what the Republican Party has become and stop treating it like it is a normal party. Trump is trying to clean out the people who opposed his coup so that when he tries the same overthrow again in 2024, there won’t be anyone left within the Republican Party to stop him.
Trump is acting like a mob boss, and that is the exact way that prosecutors should take him down.
Mr. Easley is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association