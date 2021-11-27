House Leadership Tells Kevin McCarthy To Punish Lauren Boebert

3.6k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

The Democratic Leadership of the House issued a joint letter telling Kevin McCarthy to take action against Lauren Boebert and the racism in his caucus.

The House leadership wrote to McCarthy in a letter provided to PoliticusUSA:

Racism and bigotry of any form, including Islamophobia, must always be called out, confronted, and condemned in any place it is found. This is particularly true in the halls of Congress, which are the very heart of our democracy.

Congresswoman Boebert’s repeated, ongoing and targeted Islamophobic comments and actions against another Member of Congress, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, are both deeply offensive and concerning. This language and behavior are far beneath the standard of integrity, dignity and decency with which the Constitution and our constituents require that we act in the House. We call upon Congresswoman Boebert to fully retract these comments and refrain from making similar ones going forward.

Leader McCarthy and the entire House Republican Leadership’s repeated failure to condemn inflammatory and bigoted rhetoric from members of their conference is outrageous. We call on the Republican Leadership to address this priority with the Congresswoman and to finally take real action to confront racism.

Kevin McCarthy Won’t Do Anything, So It Will Be Up To The Democrats

The reality is that due to the two-thirds vote requirement for expulsion, the only steps that Democrats can unilaterally take against Boebert involve a censure and stripping her of her committee assignments.

McCarthy is unlikely to do anything because he needs every Republican vote that he can get in case the GOP wins back the House so that he can become Speaker. According to Marjorie Taylor Greene, McCarthy does not currently have the votes to be elected Speaker.

Kevin McCarthy will roll over for the racists as he will happily desecrate the House if it helps him to become Speaker.