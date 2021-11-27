Jared Kushner Has Found A Way To Take Dark Money Bribes From The Middle East

1.4k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Jared Kushner was in charge of Middle East policy during the Trump administration, and now he is hitting up the Persian Gulf states for hundreds of millions of dollars.

According to The New York Times:

Now, in a move that has raised eyebrows among diplomats, investors, and ethics watchdogs, Mr. Kushner is trying to raise money from the Persian Gulf states for a new investment firm he has founded. So far, he is having only mixed success.

…..

But his inquiries to Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds have raised questions about the ethics — or at least the optics — of seeking to raise large sums from officials he had dealt with on behalf of the U.S. government as recently as January, especially given the possibility of Mr. Trump running for president in 2024.

Let’s Be Honest, Kushner Is Taking Bribes For Future Trump Political Favors

With his father-in-law looking to run for president again in 2024, Jared Kushner appears to be using the investment funds as a front to keep cash from Saudi Arabia flowing into the Trump family.

Just as Donald Trump is privately telling everyone that he is running for president in 2024, but he won’t announce because he is trying to dodge campaign finance and disclosure laws, Kushner is using an “investment fund” to amass cash from the Persian Gulf, and the states that give will be expecting something in return if Trump ever returns to the White House.

It is the same scam that the Trump family ran during the 2016 presidential campaign and while he was president. Trump covered up the Khashoggi murder for the Saudi royal family. He and Kushner did nothing as the Saudis attacked Yemen. Just like with Russia, U.S. policy was for sale under Donald Trump.

The Trumps are out of power, but the operation is still running, and that means that Trump and Kushner represent a severe threat to national security should they ever be returned to power.