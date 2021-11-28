Fed Up Fauci Bursts Into Laughter And Nails Ted Cruz For 1/6 Attack

Dr. Anthony Fauci was asked about Sen. Ted Cruz calling for his prosecution, and he responded with laughter and by asking Cruz what happened on 1/6?

Video:

Transcript via CBS’s Face The Nation:

MARGARET BRENNAN: Senator Cruz told the attorney general you should be prosecuted.

DR. FAUCI: Yeah. I have to laugh at that. I should be prosecuted? What happened on Jan. 6, senator?

MARGARET BRENNAN: Do you think that this is about making you a scapegoat to deflect–

DR. FAUCI: Of course-

MARGARET BRENNAN: –From President Trump?

DR. FAUCI: Of course, you have to be asleep not to figure that one out.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, there are a lot of Republican senators taking aim at this. I mean–

DR. FAUCI: That’s OK, I’m just going to do my job and I’m going to be saving lives and they’re going to be lying.

MARGARET BRENNAN: It just, it seems, another layer of danger to play politics around matters of life and death.

DR. FAUCI: Right, exactly. Exactly. And to me, that’s- that’s unbelievably bad because all I want to do is save people’s lives. That’s what I have done for the last 50 years, 40 of which was 37 of which was leading the institute.

Dr. Fauci Has Had Enough Of Republican Liars

Dr. Fauci has clearly had enough of Republicans smearing him to cover up for Trump’s COVID incompetence and neglect. He let Rand Paul have it during a recent Senate hearing, and he has made it clear that he will not be a Republican punching bag.

Ted Cruz was trying to score cheap political points, but Dr. Fauci made it clear that if anyone deserves to be prosecuted it is the senator from Texas who helped to incite the 1/6 attack.