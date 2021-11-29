Chris Christie’s Book Flops And Sells Just 2,000 Copies

Despite getting massive amounts of mainstream media attention, Chris Christie’s new book has sold only 2,000 copies.

Eric Boehlert tweeted:

“How Christie was able to sell so few books after lining up so much national media attention during his marketing roll-out — “This Week” “The View,” “Fox & Friends,” along with Fox News, Fox Business, the Daily Show, HBO twice, and CNBC — represents an extraordinary disconnect.” — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) November 29, 2021

Christie was on broadcast networks, all three cable networks, Sunday shows, HBO, and even got a primetime special, and none of it helped him sell books. Chris Christie was everywhere, and the result was that the American people still didn’t like him or care about what he had to say.

Chris Christie has always been a mainstream media creation. He is what the corporate press laps up, a supposedly moderate blue-state Republican.

Christie has no 2024 future. He will keep offering his opinions and sucking up to Donald Trump while pretending to be moderate for as long as anyone will give him airtime.

There is no market for Chris Christie. America is not crying out for a Christie comeback.

If anything, the book sales numbers suggest that what the American people really want is for Chris Christie to get off of their televisions and go away.