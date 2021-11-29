Posted on by Alan Ryland

Lauren Boebert Spends Morning Showing She Doesn’t Actually Understand How Free Speech Works

Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) responded to the news that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will be stepping down from his position as Twitter’s CEO, saying that she hopes that the social media company’s next CEO is someone who values free speech.

He’s been a disaster,” Boebert wrote on Twitter, the same platform she’s criticizing. “Hopefully someone who believes in free speech and our Constitution will take the reins and reinstate the tons of Americans unfairly banned.”

Other Twitter users soon pointed out that Twitter is a private company and that when you agree to the company’s terms of service, you have to abide by their rules to use the platform. Free speech violations concern actions by the government, not private companies.

Boebert’s remarks on “unfair” bans echo sentiments expressed by former President Donald Trump, who has continued to rail against “fake news” and media coverage he’s perceived to be unfavorable to him and his administration.

In 2018 he claimed Twitter is “SHADOW BANNING prominent Republicans” in response to a news story that alleged accounts owned by Republicans were showing up in a general search of the website but not automatically populating when typing their names in the drop-down bar. Twitter later issued a response, attributing the issue to a platform bug. There is no evidence that Twitter holds a bias against conservative accounts.

Dorsey announced he will step down, news that led the company’s stock to rise 11 percent.