Biden’s Build Back Better Would Give 3.4 Million More Americans Health Insurance

Build Back Better would be the largest expansion of health insurance coverage since Obamacare in 2010.

Via: The New York Times:

An estimated 3.4 million Americans would gain health insurance as a result of the legislation, which passed the House last month but faces a tough road in the 50-50 Senate. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader, said Tuesday that his goal is to have it pass before Christmas.

The bill would expand health care access for children, make insurance more affordable for working-age adults and improve Medicare benefits for the disabled and older Americans.

Many of those Americans who would gain health insurance live in red states that did not expand Medicaid under the ACA.

The word historic gets thrown around often in American politics, but the idea that millions more Americans could be able to get medical care if they get sick is life-changing for individuals and makes the nation stronger from a macro perspective.

As Republicans have seen with the ACA, campaigning on repealing something that people like is easy, actually repealing popular programs is much more difficult.

Joe Biden is not wasting his time in the Oval Office.

While the media focuses on the political drama surrounding passage, the legislation is vital to improve the lives of millions of Americans, which is a point worth talking about.