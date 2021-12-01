Jen Psaki Turns Peter Doocy’s Blaming Of Biden For COVID Deaths Into A Trap For Fox

Jen Psaki turns the tables on Peter Doocy as he tried to blame Biden for COVID deaths at the White House briefing.

Video:

Doocy asked, “Joe Biden said about Trump anyone who is responsible for that many deaths should not remain as President Of The United States of America. Is that still the standard now that more Americans have died under President Biden than President Trump?”

Psaki answered, “I think the fundamental question here is what are you doing to save lives and protect people? The former president was suggesting people inject bleach and did not share with people he was going to interact with that he tested positive for COVID. He provided a forum for misinformation. This president has made the vaccine widely available and relied on the advice of his health and medical experts. He is trying to be a part of solving this crisis and getting the pandemic under control. There is a pretty stark difference between the approaches.”

Fox News has a system for trying to use Psaki’s briefings for their propaganda. Fox cuts into the briefing when Doocy is about to ask his Fox talking point question, and after Psaki answers, they immediately cut away.

Jen Psaki isn’t allowing the briefings to be used for propaganda. In fact, she has taken the opportunity that Doocy’s questions present and delivered a dose of fact to Fox’s viewers.

Press Secretary Psaki knows exactly what Fox News is trying to do, and she is using it to tell Fox News viewers the truth that they do not want to hear.