McConnell: Democrats Killing “Reckless” Spending Bill Would Be Christmas “Gift” for American Citizens

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell again took aim at the spending bill being championed by Democrats, writing in a tweet that killing the bill would be a great Christmas “gift” for the average American.

“For Christmas, the single biggest gift Washington Democrats could give to the American people is to kill this multi-trillion-dollar reckless taxing and spending bill. The last thing this country needs is more inflationary spending,” he wrote.

McConnell accompanied his post with a video of an appearance on Fox News in which he said it would be in “the best interest of the country” to “tank this reckless spending bill.”

McConnell has been widely criticized for delaying attempts by House and Senate Democrats to codify much of their economic and social policy agenda via a major spending bill.

The plan is part of efforts from the Democrats to respond to the climate crisis, invest in infrastructure and expand education, healthcare, and childcare.

It would constitute the largest broadening of the social safety net in years.