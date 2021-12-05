Biden Sends A Message By Restoring Kennedy Center Honorees White House Reception

Trump ended the tradition of hosting Kennedy Center honorees at the White House and didn’t attend the ceremony. Biden brought the tradition back.

Biden said, “I don’t even think you fully appreciate what you do for so many people. Tonight we celebrate that gift and another extraordinary group of artists here in the White House. To all the Kennedy Center honorees, past and present, thank you for sharing your gift with the nation and with the world. “

Reuters reported that the reception is a tradition that Trump ended, “Biden, a Democrat who took over from Trump in January, will hold a ceremony for the five honorees at the White House ahead of the event in Washington. Trump did not hold such a reception during his four years in office and did not attend the show at the Kennedy Center itself.”

Biden Is Restoring Traditions And Norms To America

One of the important and under-discussed cultural impacts of the Biden presidency is the intentional restoration of norms and traditions. Trump did everything in his power to break norms and traditions so that he could be the one and only center of everything in American life.

There are big steps that President Biden has taken like restoring independence to the Justice Department that most people acknowledge, but the smaller gestures are in some ways equally important.

By hosting the Kennedy Center honorees, Biden is sending the message that the White House has been honorably returned to the people.

This year’s honorees are Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, Justino Díaz, Barry Gordy, Lorne Michaels, and Steve Martin.

It is good to see people who have given so much to America and the world through their artistic endeavors welcomed back to the White House with open arms.