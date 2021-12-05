Pelosi To Take Decisive Action Against Lauren Boebert

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said on Sunday that she has spoken to Speaker Pelosi and decisive action will be taken against Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO).

Video:

Rep. Omar says she has talked to Speaker Pelosi and she will take action against Boebert, "I've had a conversation with the speaker. I'm very confident that she will take decisive action next week." pic.twitter.com/L9oKjqJ3m7 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 5, 2021

Omar called for Boebert to be punished and lose her committee assignments, “ People leaving the voicemail saying we are taking up arms coming to the capitol to protect our country from a terrorist are not people that we should dismiss. They are not joking. I think it’s important for us to say, this kind of language, this kind of hate cannot be condoned by the House of Representatives. We should punish and sanction Boebert by rebuking her language, by doing everything to send a clear and decisive message to the American public that if the Republicans are not going to be adults and condemn this, then we are going to do that. “

After being asked if Pelosi will take action against Boebert, Omar answered, ” I’ve had a conversation with the speaker. I’m very confident that she will take decisive action next week. As you know, when I first got to Congress, I was worried that I wasn’t going to be allowed to be sworn in because there was a ban on the hijab. She promised me she would take care of it. She fulfilled that promise. She’s made another promise to me she will take care of this, and I believe her.”

The reason why moderates, progressives, and everyone else in the House Democratic caucus stands with Nancy Pelosi, is because the Speaker keeps her promises and stands with them.

Boebert tried a half-apology because she doesn’t want to be censured and lose her committee assignments. If he had any guts or human decency, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy could take care of this problem himself by disciplining Boebert, but he won’t.

It will be up to House Democrats to send the message that racism and bigotry don’t belong in the House.