Devin Nunes Leaves Congress To Take A Job With Trump Business That’s Under Investigation

Devin Nunes announced that he is leaving Congress to take a job with Trump’s new media company that is already under investigation.

Nunes bailed on Congress:

Devin Nunes is retiring. He was in line to be Ways and Means chairman in the House Republican majority He is “rumored” to be taking a job with the Trump media start uphttps://t.co/GhQEoyb3Ua — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 6, 2021

Trump said in a statement, “Congressman Devin Nunes is a fighter and a leader. He will make an excellent CEO of TMTG. Devin understands that we must stop the liberal media and Big Tech from destroying the freedoms that make America great. America is ready for TRUTH Social and the end to censorship and political discrimination.”

Trump And Nunes Made Their Announcement On The Same Day That The Federal Government Launched An Investigation Into Trump’s Media Company

It is not a coincidence that Trump and Nunes made their announcement after it was announced that the SEC is investigating Trump’s new social media venture for being a stock scheme.

Trump’s new media company is being funded by a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. This company is selling shares into a media company that hasn’t actually done anything or produced a product yet, and legally, the SPAC doesn’t ever have to build a social media network or do anything.

Trump and Devin Nunes can sit around and get paid with stockholder cash for a company that doesn’t do anything.

Devin Nunes just took a job with a company whose funding is already under federal investigation.

It sounds like if criminal charges ever come from this scam, Donald Trump has found his fall guy in Devin Nunes.