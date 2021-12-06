Explosive Accusation in Report to Select Committee: Two High-Ranking Generals Lied About 1/6

One cannot help but avoid the evidence, that has long been coming out, drip by drip, week by week, that January 6th was a coordinated conspiracy controlled at the highest levels of the White House, Congress, protest organizers, and now the Pentagon.

As everyone recalls, well before the crowd even got to Congress, it became obvious that the Capitol Police would need the type of backup that only the National Guard could provide. In Washington D.C. (alone), that decision is made by the Pentagon and through the Pentagon, the president. There is no “governor” to call them out. And, by now most know that the Pentagon made some peculiar decisions that day to withhold those critically-needed National Guard troops.

Now a D.C. National Guard official has written a report alleging that two high-ranking Army Generals lied to Congress in “rewriting” the Pentagon’s response to the January 6th riot. These accusations aren’t coming out in a partisan interview on CNN, the allegations come within a formal report, one which states that two senior Army leaders lied to Congress. The report is now in the hands of the House Select Committee.

According to Politico:

In a 36-page memo, Col. Earl Matthews, who held high-level National Security Council and Pentagon roles during the Trump administration, slams the Pentagon’s inspector general for what he calls an error-riddled report that protects a top Army official who argued against sending the National Guard to the Capitol on Jan. 6, delaying the insurrection response for hours.

Matthews’ memo, sent to the Jan. 6 select committee this month and obtained by POLITICO, includes detailed recollections of the insurrection response as it calls two Army generals — Gen. Charles Flynn, who served as deputy chief of staff for operations on Jan. 6, and Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt, the director of Army staff — “absolute and unmitigated liars” for their characterization of the events of that day. Matthews has never publicly discussed the chaos of the Capitol siege.

Mike Flynn’s brother, the man within the chain of command to dispatch the D.C. National Guard, Charles Flynn, huh? And again, this comes in a report to Congress, as written testimony, and surely signed under penalty of perjury. It was not said by someone seeking airtime to sell a book. It is almost impossible to overstate the importance of the report. There have long been questions about the peculiar delay addressed in the report.

Matthews’ memo levels major accusations: that Flynn and Piatt lied to Congress about their response to pleas for the D.C. Guard to quickly be deployed on Jan. 6; that the Pentagon inspector general’s November report on Army leadership’s response to the attack was “replete with factual inaccuracies”; and that the Army has created its own closely held revisionist document about the Capitol riot that’s “worthy of the best Stalinist or North Korea propagandist.”

As Politico makes clear, this is about troops sitting in the armory wondering why they weren’t being deployed. The delay has always been one of the single most troubling signs that the entire day was coordinated at the highest levels, a level high enough to control the Pentagon.

As said above, these reports seem to drip out week by week, more and more evidence that inescapably points to a conspiracy involving dozens, perhaps over one hundred people: the White House, the Trump family, the rally organizers, the Secret Service, members of Congress, and now the Pentagon. All associated with evidence coming out only because Nancy Pelosi had finally had enough and went forward with a special committee to investigate January 6th.

Not a peep from DOJ, despite the fact that Mitch McConnell expected a criminal investigation on the day he voted “not guilty” as to Trump’s second impeachment.

Perhaps the Select Committee will do “too good a job” and literally force Merrick Garland’s hand by tying all this together. Because, at some point, with enough evidence coming out and still no official DOJ criminal investigation, Garland is going to start looking like part of the problem, with perhaps his own agenda., There could come a point where he must explain to President Biden why law enforcement continues to hear evidence of – perhaps – the largest crime against the United States government in history, and yet the Department of Justice has only prosecuted the window breakers.

Is there a problem, Mr. Attorney General?