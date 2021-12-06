Trump Unequivocally Admits That He Fired Comey to Obstruct Justice

Obstruction of Justice:

18 U.S.C. § 1503: Obstruction of justice: Any act that corruptly or by threats or force, or by any threatening letter or communication, influences, obstructs, or impedes, or endeavors to influence, obstruct, or impede, the due administration of justice.”

So much has gone down the memory hole. For very good reason, many cannot even remember Trump’s administration prior to January 6th. Or the last year during COVID, the maskless one, the guy holding the Bible after clearing out a protest like a proud fascist, flanked by the Attorney General and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, like a dictator.

Speaking of fascism and dictators. It is also difficult to remember the period prior to all those months when the country waited with bated breath for the Mueller report, even though – by then, Mueller was technically working for Bill Barr. But prior to Mueller’s investigation, the country had ample evidence to believe it was entirely possible (or probable) that Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to win the election. Before Obama even left office, he sanctioned Russia for its interference in the election. It was not a secret that the Russians interfered on behalf of Trump. Then Trump went apoplectic when Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the investigation just days after being appointed.

That was back when Trump felt somewhat constrained by the people around him talking about “laws.”

The FBI had been investigating the relationship, we had all heard disturbing reports. Out of the blue, months later, Trump fires Comey amidst the investigation. During an NBC interview the next day, Trump admitted he fired Comey in part because of the Russian investigation; “There’s no Russia.” He admitted to the crime on national television.

He did it again on Fox on Sunday night (Is he on Fox every single day? Yes, seemingly, close anyway, he’s a salesman and he needs money). Speaking to Mark Levin, he once again admitted to firing Comey because Comey headed up the Russian investigation. Not only did he admit to firing Comey because of the investigation, he admitted that he fired Comey because had he not fired Comey, they might have discovered that Russia colluded with his campaign. He admits to firing Comey because; “they were looking to take [me down], I don’t think I could’ve survived if I didn’t fire him.”

“Don’t forget, I fired Comey. Had I not fired Comey, you might not be talking to me right now about a beautiful book about four years in the White House, and we’ll see about the future. If I didn’t fire Comey, they were looking to take down the president of the United States… I don’t think I could’ve survived if I didn’t fire him.”

Of course, he will claim (if pressed) that the investigation has been proven to have been a fraud (it has not), but that doesn’t matter. Trump’s motivation for firing Comey, at the time, was to stop an investigation that – in part – focused on him. For the second time, he unequivocally admitted to obstruction of justice on television.

Unfortunately, for the second time, it will almost surely mean absolutely nothing. Merrick Garland has decided that a man can attempt a coup and the country will just “look forward” rather than look at holding a former president accountable.

Amazing. By the “end” (we hope) it does almost look like Trump can shoot someone on 5th Avenue and not lose a vote, or risk being prosecuted.

Trump: If I didn’t fire Comey, they were looking to take down the President of the United States… I don’t think could’ve survived if I didn’t fire him pic.twitter.com/AHxYyPBZA6 — Acyn (@Acyn) December 6, 2021