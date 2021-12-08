Adam Schiff Says Mark Meadows Will Be Referred For Criminal Prosecution Before Christmas

1/6 Committee member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that the Committee is looking to move fast and refer Mark Meadows for criminal prosecution before Christmas.

Mark Meadows Is Going To Get A Criminal Referral For Christmas

Video of Rep. Schiff on MSNBC:

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) says the 1/6 Committee is looking to move fast and refer Mark Meadows for criminal prosecution before Christmas. pic.twitter.com/6kMMB3v7lC — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 8, 2021

Schiff said when asked about the timeline for referring Meadows for prosecution, “We are in discussion about that right now. It will take time to put the committee report recommendation together, and of course, we’re at the end of the session, so we’re trying to make sure we can get this done expeditiously before we recess for the rest of the year. “

Hallie Jackson asked if the Committee is looking at before Christmas, and Schiff answered, “Yes, it is our hope and expectation we will move ASAP. “

Mark Meadows Is Going To Be Referred For Criminal Prosecution

Meadows doesn’t want to answer questions in front of the Committee because he has criminally damaging information about the Trump coup plot. The former Trump chief of staff thought that he could get away with handing over some documents and not answering questions.

Mark Meadows was wrong.

It doesn’t matter what happens in the 2022 election. Once the DOJ decides to prosecute, it is out of the hands of Congress. There is nothing that Republicans can do if they win the majority to stop the prosecutions of those who refuse to comply with the Committee’s requests.

The 1/6 Committee is sending a strong message with its willingness to refer a former member of Congress for prosecution.

Every strategy that Trump and his cronies have tried to derail the investigation has failed, and the refusal to comply might get Mark Meadows locked up.