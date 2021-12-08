Joe Scarborough Calls Out Fox News For Being Putin Propaganda

669 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

While discussing the conditions that Putin sees for invading Ukraine, Joe Scarborough pointed to Fox News supporting Putin.

Joe Scarborough Says Fox News Supports Putin

On #MorningJoe Joe Scarborough calls out Fox News for supporting Putin, "I'm not going to name any names, you know, but there is a cable news channel that supports Vladimir Putin." pic.twitter.com/i1enpoFda2 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 8, 2021

Scarborough said on Morning Joe, “I’m not going to name any names, you know, but there is a cable news channel that supports Vladimir Putin. That delivers the talking points of Vladimir Putin.”

The Morning Joe host didn’t mention Fox by name because his show is in fierce competition with Fox and Friends for the top morning slot in the cable news ratings, but everybody knew who he was talking about.

Fox News Is Russian Propaganda

One of the many ways that Fox News is undermining the United States and democracy is through their adoption and laundering of Russian propaganda. Fox News is the pro-Russia cable news network in the United States.

Russian state media has exposed Fox News as part of the Putin propaganda machine.

Fox News is how Putin’s message has infiltrated the Republican Party. As Fox goes, the whole conservative media complex follows.

Fox is Russian propaganda.

Fox News isn’t journalism or pro-America. Fox is the network of division and authoritarian messaging that is radicalizing millions of Americans to turn against their own country daily.