Another GOP Sex Criminal Goes Down As Josh Duggar Convicted On Child Pornography Charges

Former Christian conservative reality TV star Josh Duggar has been convicted of two counts of possession of child pornography.

According to the AP:

A federal jury in Arkansas on Thursday convicted former reality TV star Josh Duggar of downloading and possessing child pornography.

The jury in Fayetteville, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, found the 33-year-old Duggar guilty on one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count when he’s sentenced at a later date.

Before his current conviction, Duggar admitted to molesting underage girls.

Yet Republicans still stood with Duggar and even claimed that his confession didn’t count.

There are pictures of Josh Duggar posing with Republicans like Sens. Rand Paul and Ted Cruz.

It took years to finally keep children safe by getting Josh Duggar locked up and off of the streets.

The former party of family values has become the party of child sex criminals. For now, Matt Gaetz is still a free person, but the Duggar conviction demonstrates that without Donald Trump around to protect them, it may only be a matter of time until those in the Republican Party who abuse children are brought to justice.