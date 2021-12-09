New York AG Letitia James To Put Trump Under Oath In Fraud Investigation

New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking to depose Trump early next year as part of an investigation into fraud at the Trump Organization.
James has requested to take his testimony on Jan. 7 at her New York office as part of a civil investigation into whether Trump’s company committed financial fraud in the valuations of properties to different entities, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the inquiry is ongoing.
One of the people familiar with the investigation said James is examining whether widespread fraud “permeated the Trump Organization.”
Pathological Liar Trump May Finally Be Put Under Oath
The danger for Trump in sitting for a deposition with the New York Attorney General is that perjury is a crime. Given that Donald Trump lies as frequently as the rest of us breathe, the question is not will Trump perjure himself, but how many times will Trump perjure himself?
Trump has talked a big game in the past about being willing to testify in other investigations, but when the time comes, the failed former president always seems to be unavailable.
Donald Trump will stall, delay, and fight the request for his testimony because even though the New York State investigation is a civil matter, Trump’s lies could land him in political jeopardy.
