Trump Should Start Panicking As The 1/6 Committee Has Mark Meadows’ Private Texts

1/6 Committee Vice-Chair Liz Cheney said that the Committee has a number of interesting documents, including the texts from Mark Meadows’ private cell phone.

Cheney tweeted an update on the Committee’s progress:

We have received exceptionally interesting and important documents from a number of witnesses, including Mark Meadows. He has turned over many texts from his private cell phone from January 6th. (2/4) — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) December 9, 2021

Do not be misled: President Trump is trying to hide what happened on January 6th and to delay and obstruct. We will not let that happen. The truth will come out. (4/4) — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) December 9, 2021

Meadows appears to be trying to get back into Trump’s good graces with his civil lawsuit against the Committee and refusal to comply with the subpoena and testify, but it looks like the damage was already done.

The 1/6 Committee has the private texts of Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff. Meadows was heavily involved in the coup plot, but he is just one of the nearly 300 witnesses that have provided information.

Donald Trump’s efforts to slow down and stop the Committee have been a total failure.

Mark Meadows may have thought that he was not turning over anything significant when he handed over his text messages, but now that Trump is no longer in power, he and his allies have no idea what the Committee has or how information that may seem irrelevant to witnesses could be important to the investigation.

Meadows is going to be referred to the Justice Department for criminal contempt next week, and he may have already cooperated enough to strengthen the case against Donald Trump.