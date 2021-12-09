Watch Adam Schiff Crush House Republican Who Tries To Challenge Him On Trump/Russia Collusion

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) tried to challenge Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Trump/Russia collusion and got crushed.

Video:

James Comer tried to challenge Adam Schiff on Russian collusion. It did not go well pic.twitter.com/KZym8F9ZTJ — Acyn (@Acyn) December 9, 2021

Comer: Are you aware of President Biden’s son, Hunter’s art dealings?

Schiff: I am aware of President Trump’s son meeting secretly in Trump Tower with a Russian delegation with a purpose of receiving dirt on Hilary Clinton… pic.twitter.com/JUPMqnvrEp — Acyn (@Acyn) December 9, 2021

Comer went after Schiff and accused him of peddling information on Trump and Russia and instead of talking about intelligence matters.

Schiff responded by going into Paul Manafort’s meeting with a Russian intelligence agent where he gave Russia Trump campaign internal polling data and that Russia was carrying out an operation to get Trump elected. Comer said basically that Russia does things all of the time.

Rep. Comer then launched into Hunter Biden conspiracies. Rep. Schiff responded, “I am aware of President Trump’s son meeting secretly in Trump Tower in New York with a Russian delegation with the purpose of receiving dirt on Hillary Clinton, which the Russian delegation represented was part of the Russian government’s effort to get Donald Trump elected in 2016.”

Comer then promised that if Republicans win the House, they are going to investigate Hunter Biden. Schiff replied, “So, I am happy to outline the contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia. Their solicitation of Russian help in the election. The former president’s effort to coerce Ukraine into helping in the election. I am happy to go chapter and verse if you would like me to use your time that way.”

Rep. Comer then retreated with his tail between his legs and reclaimed his time. The moral of the story is don’t mess with Chairman Schiff. He knows the Trump/Russia collusion investigation perhaps better than anyone in Congress.

Schiff took it Comer so strongly that when he asked the Republican if he wanted him to continue, he said no and reclaimed his time.

Adam Schiff showed how to defend democracy and tear through the defenders of Donald Trump like they aren’t even there.