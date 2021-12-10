1/6 Committee Drops Subpoena Bomb On Rally Planners Who Talked To Trump

The 1/6 Committee has issued six new subpoenas for rally planners who spoke to former president Trump directly.

According to a statement from the Committee:

The Select Committee issued subpoenas for records and testimony from six individuals.

Robert “Bobby” Peede, Jr. and Max Miller met with the former President in his private dining room off the Oval Office on January 4th, 2021 to discuss the January 6th Ellipse rally and the speakers at the rally.

Brian Jack was the Director of Political Affairs for the former President on January 6th and reportedly reached out to several Members of Congress on behalf of the former President to ask them to speak at the Ellipse on January 6th.

Bryan Lewis obtained a permit for a rally outside the U.S. Capitol on January 6th to “urge congress to nullify electoral votes from states that made illegal changes to voting rules during their elections.”

Ed Martin was an organizer of the Stop the Steal movement and was involved in the planning and financing the Stop the Steal protest on January 6th that directly preceded the attack on the Capitol.

Kimberly Fletcher and her organization, Moms for America, helped organize the January 5th rally at Freedom Plaza and January 6th rally at the Ellipse supporting the former President Trump’s allegations of election fraud.

The 1/6 Committee Is Coming For Rally Planners Who Spoke To Trump

1/6 Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson said, “The Select Committee is seeking information from individuals who were involved in or witnesses to the coordination and planning of the events leading up to the violent attack on our democracy on January 6th. Some of the witnesses we subpoenaed today apparently worked to stage the rallies on January 5th and 6th, and some appeared to have had direct communication with the former President regarding the rally at the Ellipse directly preceding the attack on the U.S. Capitol.”

The Committee appears to be attempting to be investigating whether the rallies were a pretext to bring a mob to Washington, D.C., to attack the Capitol and delay certification of the 2020 election.

The News Keeps Getting Worse For Trump

One suspects that the Committee is looking at the potential for Trump being the hub of the coup plot. The investigation is targeting people who probably aren’t willing to go to jail for Trump and likely lack the resources to engage in a prolonged court fight.

The news is terrible for Trump because the Committee is looking at him and who he talked to. Trump’s lousy week of losses is closing on an even worse note.