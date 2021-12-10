Adam Schiff Gives Trump More Reason To Worry About The 1/6 Committee

1/6 Committee member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that they have interviewed 300 witnesses and are collecting info at great speed.

Video:

Adam Schiff on the speed of the 1/6 Committee, " I think we don't have complete information at this time, but we are in the midst of gathering it at great speed. We have now talked to over 300 people, but this is part of the reason why Meadows is an important witness" pic.twitter.com/IgynZyOJ5u — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 10, 2021

Rep. Schiff said on MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber, “ I think we don’t have complete information at this time, but we are in the midst of gathering it at great speed. We have now talked to over 300 people, but this is part of the reason why Meadows is an important witness, and why we’re going to hold him in contempt for refusing to go appear?

Many on the left want justice and they want it quickly. The 1/6 Committee seems well aware that they have to move quickly to get all of the information that they need to put the pieces together for the American people.

The 1/6 Committee gets it. They aren’t wasting time. The Committee is moving faster than Trump and his allies. The Committee is running circles around Trump as the former president has finally met an investigation that he can’t obstruct.