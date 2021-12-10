Trump Blows A Gasket And Accuses Netanyahu Of Disloyalty

626 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Trump is mad at his former friend Netanyahu for congratulating President Biden after he won the election.

Axios reported:

“I liked Bibi. I still like Bibi. But I also like loyalty. The first person to congratulate Biden was Bibi. And not only did he congratulate him, he did it on tape,” Trump told me, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname.

But Trump claimed he was shocked when his wife Melania shared Netanyahu’s video with him: “He was very early — like, earlier than most. I haven’t spoken to him since. F**k him.”

Netanyahu wasn’t the first leader to congratulate Biden. He wasn’t even close to the first leader to do so, but in Trump’s mind, his loss is Netanyahu’s fault.

Donald Trump Expected World Leaders To Help Him Overturn An Election

Trump’s point is that he expected leaders around the world to help him attack U.S. democracy. He thought Netanyahu would stand with him in his bogus election attacks. He believes that Joe Biden is president because Netanyahu recognized the obvious fact that Donald Trump lost.

The former president was trying to attack the legitimacy of democracy in the United States both at home and abroad.

It is always someone else’s fault when Trump loses, but his blaming of Netanyahu is irrational, even for a person whose baseline is irrationality.