Liz Cheney Outs Fox News Hosts For Trying To Stop Trump’s 1/6 Coup

Trump knew what was going on at the Capitol because Fox News hosts were texting Mark Meadows to stop the violence.

Vice-Chair Liz Cheney said the White House knew what was happening at the Capitol because Fox News hosts texted them:

Liz Cheney outs Fox News hosts as texting Mark Meadows and telling Trump to stop the violence. pic.twitter.com/xIfaA95RbH — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 14, 2021

Cheney said:

Indeed, according to the records, multiple Fox News hosts knew the president needed to act immediately. They texted Mr. Meadows, and he’s turned over those texts. “The president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy,”

Laura Ingraham wrote. “Please get him on TV. This is destroying everything you have accomplished, “Brian Kilmeade texted. “Can he make a statement? Ask people to leave the Capitol, Sean Hannity urged.”

Liz Cheney has massively exposed the 1/6 hypocrisy of Fox News. As the network’s hosts attempted to discredit the investigation, they were privately trying to get Trump to stop the violence on 1/6.

Donald Trump knew what was going on. The White House knew what was going on. The only reasonable conclusion to be drawn is that Trump ignored his pals at Fox News because he wanted the violence to happen.