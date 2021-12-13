Mark Meadows Unanimously Referred For Criminal Prosecution By 1/6 Committee

The 1/6 Committee unanimously voted to refer Mark Meadows for criminal prosecution for contempt of Congress.

Bennie Thompson says Mark Meadows has destroyed his legacy.

Thompson said, “His former colleagues singing him out for criminal prosecution because he wouldn’t answer questions about what he knows about a brutal attack on our democracy. That is his legacy. But he’s hasn’t left us any choice. Mr. Meadows put himself in this situation, and he must now accept the consequences recommending the House cite Mark Meadows for contempt of congress and refer him to the Department of Justice for prosecution.”

Liz Cheney outs Fox News hosts as texting Mark Meadows and telling Trump to stop the violence.

Indeed, according to the records, multiple Fox News hosts knew the president needed to act immediately. They texted Mr. Meadows, and he’s turned over those texts. “The president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy,”

Laura Ingraham wrote. “Please get him on TV, This is destroying everything you have accomplished, “Brian Kilmeade texted. “Can he make a statement? Ask people to leave the Capitol Sean Hannity urged.”

Mark Meadows Is Heading For Criminal Prosecution

The Committee had no choice but to refer Meadows for criminal prosecution. Meadows knows better, but he has chosen to throw his career away to cover for Trump.

Little by little, one by one, justice is coming for the criminals who disguised themselves as public servants in the Trump administration.