Democrats May Start Releasing The Names Of House GOP Coup Participants Within A Week

1/6 Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said that the committee might decide within a week to release the names of Republican 1/6 coup participants.

CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted Thompson’s comments:

Thompson said they felt it was “important” to first put the content out before releasing the names.



“Then we will do our own review on the committee as to if and when we will release them,” Thompson said. “We will do it, I can’t tell you exactly when that will be.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 14, 2021

It is part of the review and investigative process for the committee to carefully review the information before releasing the names of the senders.

The texts are important because they paint a picture of House Republicans knowing who was in charge of the 1/6 plot. The message that Adam Schiff read at the Meadows referral hearing on Tuesday night was especially damning because it featured a so-far unnamed House Republican apologizing to Meadows because the coup didn’t work.

The text messages demonstrated that the House Republicans were not acting alone out of emotion, but they were carrying out a coordinated plot to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory.

The names of these House Republicans must be made public.

Republicans can not hide in secrecy any longer. If they participated in a plot to overthrow the government, they must be held accountable.