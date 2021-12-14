Jim Jordan May Have A Big Problem As Questions Grow About Coup Briefing

Questions are starting to be asked about Rep. Jim Jordan’s possible participation in a briefing on the Trump coup plot.

Recently, The New York Times reported, “On Jan. 4, members of Mr. Waldron’s team — he did not identify them — spoke to a group of senators and briefed them on the allegations of supposed election fraud contained in the PowerPoint, Mr. Waldron said. The following day, he said, he personally briefed a small group of House members; that discussion focused on baseless claims of foreign interference in the election. He said he made the document available to the lawmakers.”

In a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, Jim Jordan’s Democratic opponent, Jeff Sites asked about Jordan’s role in the briefing:

Was Jim Jordan involved in this briefing? Was he or his taxpayer-funded staff aware at any time of the coup PowerPoint, or similar efforts to overthrow our government? If so, did he and his office take any action in response to it? What did Jordan know, and when did he know it?

These are very simple questions, and he owes the people who pay his salary answers – not more excuses, and not more lies about memory problems. I don’t believe someone could be presented with this information and forget about it. Come on, Jim. Yes or no.

Jordan has been stricken Trump amnesia anytime he is asked about the events surrounding the attack on the Capitol and his conversations with the former president.

Rep. Jordan (R-OH) has been especially touchy and volatile when the topics of the 1/6 Committee getting his phone records or subpoenaing him come up.

Jim Jordan has announced that he won’t comply with a 1/6 Committee subpoena. When his non-compliance pledge is combined with all of his other evasiveness, the American people need to know what Rep. Jordan is hiding.