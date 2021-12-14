Lock Him Up: House Refers Mark Meadows To DOJ For Criminal Prosecution

The final vote was 222-208 as only two House Republicans voted with Democrats to refer Mark Meadows for criminal prosecution.

Video:

Here is the moment when history was made and Mark Meadows was referred to the DOJ for criminal prosecution 222-208. pic.twitter.com/k7dPHeWXpW — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 15, 2021

The two Republicans who joined with the Democrats were the two GOP 1/6 Committee members, Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).

The vote is historic as Mark Meadows became the first former member of Congress to be held in contempt in 200 years.

The DOJ has a trickier decision on its hands when it comes to prosecuting Meadows because at the time of the insurrection he was working for the president, but Meadows has effectively sabotaged his privilege claims by writing a book and going all of television and talking about what it is in the book.

It also just so happens that the book matches up with the 9,000 pages of documents that Meadows turned over to the 1/6 Committee and claimed were not privileged.

The House is showing that they are not playing around. They have given the 1/6 Committee real power and sharp teeth.

Mark Meadows can either change his mind and cooperate or prepare to share a cell with Steve Bannon.