One Of Trump’s Own Judges Just Stabbed Him The Back On His Tax Returns

A federal judge appointed by Donald Trump has ruled against the former president’s bid to hide his tax returns from Congress.

Politico reported:

Judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump appointee to federal District Court in D.C., said Trump was “wrong on the law” and that Congress is due “great deference” in its inquiries. “Even the special solicitude accorded former Presidents does not alter the outcome,” McFadden wrote in a 45-page ruling. “The Court will therefore dismiss this case.”

Trump Is Running Out Of Options On His Tax Returns

The Supreme Court ruled against Trump and sent this case back to the lower courts. Now the federal court of appeals has tossed Trump’s case. The former president’s final move will be to appeal to the full D.C. federal court of appeals. If he loses there, it is finally over, and Congress gets access to his tax returns.

Congress has been investigating Trump’s tax returns for years, so it is hard to believe that this saga might finally be ending. There is too much time left in the current Congress for Trump to run out the clock.

The failed former one-term president is out of options, as his biggest secrets and potential criminal liability could soon be in the hands of House Democrats.