Trumpers Busted For Voting More Than Once At The Villages In Florida

At least two Donald Trump supporters have been arrested at The Villages in Florida for voting more than once.
According to The Orlando Sentinel:
Joan Halstead, Jay Ketcik, and John Rider all face felony charges of casting more than one ballot in an election, according to a county arrest report.
It is unclear which candidate the three voted for, but records show Halstead, 71, and Ketcik, 63, are registered, Republicans. Rider, 61, has no party affiliation.
However, pro-Donald-Trump-affiliated material can be found on Facebook pages appearing to belong to Halstead and Rider.
The Voter Fraud Has Been Found And It Was Committed By Trump’s Voters
In Pennsylvania, the only cases of voter fraud that were found related to the 2020 election were committed by supporters of Donald Trump. There was very little voter fraud committed in the last election, but the fraud that has been found was perpetrated by supporters of the failed former one-term president.
The more Trump screams voter fraud, the more he encourages his own supporters to try to cheat to win the election. The real injustice is that Trump’s blind followers are the ones paying the price for doing exactly what the former president told them to do.
Mr. Easley is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association