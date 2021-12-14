Trumpers Busted For Voting More Than Once At The Villages In Florida

However, pro-Donald-Trump-affiliated material can be found on Facebook pages appearing to belong to Halstead and Rider.

The Voter Fraud Has Been Found And It Was Committed By Trump’s Voters

In Pennsylvania, the only cases of voter fraud that were found related to the 2020 election were committed by supporters of Donald Trump. There was very little voter fraud committed in the last election, but the fraud that has been found was perpetrated by supporters of the failed former one-term president.

The more Trump screams voter fraud, the more he encourages his own supporters to try to cheat to win the election. The real injustice is that Trump’s blind followers are the ones paying the price for doing exactly what the former president told them to do.