Biden Takes Back The Courts By Nominating More Judges Than Trump In His First Year

President Biden will bypass Donald Trump for his first year in office judicial nominations after his next wave of nominees is announced.

CNN reported:

President Joe Biden will soon announce his latest wave of nine judicial nominees, according to a White House official, capping a year where the selections — and an effort to establish an imprint on the federal courts — served as a focal point for his administration.

Biden plans to announce his intent Wednesday to nominate nine district court nominees, bringing the administration’s total for the year to 73 — one more than former President Donald Trump nominated in his first year in office.

Biden Is Undoing Years Of Damage To The Courts By Trump And Mitch McConnell

While Trump and McConnell favored putting mostly white men on the bench, Biden has made history repeatedly by nominating experienced people with a wide range of backgrounds and professional history.

President Biden made one of the goals of his administration to remake the courts so that they looked and reflected more of the American experience, and so far Biden and Senate Majority Leader Schumer have been successful in this area.

Trump spent years bragging about his courts, but so far, “his judges” have been of no help to him personally in his many lawsuits.

President Biden has had to clean up a lot of damage that was done by Trump and his Republican enablers to the entire system of governors, but one of the more important areas that are least talked about is Biden’s light speed remake of the Judicial Branch.