Chris Hayes’s Interview With 1/6 Rally Organizers Was A Total Train Wreck

Chris Hayes tried to interview 1/6 rally organizers Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lawrence but was swallowed by a sea of crazy.

Video:

The Chris Hayes interview with the 1/6 rally organizers goes completely off of the rails when Dustin Stockton starts talking about MSNBC and "Russia memes." pic.twitter.com/fJwOe4LpD2 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 16, 2021

From the very beginning, when Hayes tried to get Stockton to talk about the 1/6 Committee and all he wanted to do was talk about Paul Gosar and pardons, things were off track.

Chris Hayes wanted to get the two 1/6 rally organizers to close the interview on a high note but having everyone agree that the election wasn’t stolen, but it only took moments before guest Dustin Stockton started rambling about MSNBC memes about Trump and Russia during the early days of the Trump administration.

Hayes tried to steer the conversation back to sanity, but the ship had sailed and was heading straight for the iceberg.

It is understandable why Chris Hayes would want to do the interview. These are 1/6 rally organizers who could enlighten viewers and provide a behind-the-scenes look at the planning that went into the rally.

The disconnect came when Hayes tried to have an intellectual discussion about high-minded points when his guests were clearly true believers.

Hayes should be given credit for trying, but the interview was like an SNL skit waiting to happen. In the end, the pull of the crazy tide was too strong, and it eventually sunk the interview and pulled him under.