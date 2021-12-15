Eric Trump Claims That The Trumps Are Too Dumb Too Collude With Russia

While appearing on a podcast, Eric Trump said that his family is too dumb to collude with the Russians.

Video:

Only Eric Trump could roll out a ‘We’re Too Dumb’ defense. New interview: “We weren’t smart enough to collude with Russia. We didn’t know what the hell we were doing. We didn’t know what a delegate was .. What the hell do I know.” (Audio) pic.twitter.com/qJ3fmAtYqa — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 15, 2021

Eric Trump said on Jay Cutler’s podcast, “We weren’t smart enough to collude with Russia. We didn’t know what the hell we were doing. We didn’t know what a delegate was. I remember walking up to a caucus in Iowa, and I looked at this really young staffer and said can you tell me what a caucus is? I don’t know what the hell I’m supposed to be doing here.”

Trump later repeated in the same clip that his family was not smart enough to collude with Russia.

The Trumps really are stuck in 2016. After two presidential campaigns and four years in the White House, it is a little impossible to swallow that the Trumps still don’t know anything about politics.

Anytime a political figure says that they aren’t smart enough to do something, it is a giant red flag.

The fact that Eric Trump is out there trying to spin away his dad’s Russia problem five years later is a sign that Russia has not gone away, and if Trump runs in 2024, his relationship with Putin will be a giant thorn in his side.