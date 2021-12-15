Terrified Jim Jordan And The Reeling Right Accuse Adam Schiff Of Doctoring 1/6 Texts

406 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and his increasingly scared friends in the right-wing media have flimsily accused Rep. Adam Schiff of doctoring 1/6 texts.

The Federalist is behind the attack and accusing Rep. Schiff of:

Not only did Schiff lie about the substance of the text message and its source, he even doctored the message and graphic that he displayed on screen during his statement. The full text message, which was forwarded to Meadows from Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on the evening of Monday, Jan. 5, was significantly longer than what Schiff read and put on screen, but Schiff erased significant portions of the text and added punctuation where there was none to give the impression that Jordan himself was tersely directing Meadows to give orders to Pence on how to handle the electoral vote certification.

The original text was written by Washington attorney and former Department of Defense Inspector General Joseph Schmitz and included an attachment of a four-page draft Word document drafted by Schmitz that detailed Schmitz’s legal reasoning for suggesting that Pence had the constitutional authority to object to the certification of electoral votes submitted by a handful of states. The piece that Schmitz had sent to Jordan was published at the website everylegal.vote the next day and even included the same “DISCUSSION DRAFT” heading and timestamp on the document that Schmitz sent to Jordan.

…..

“Is anyone surprised that Adam Schiff is again rifling through private text messages and cherry-picking information to fit his partisan narrative and sow misinformation?” asked Jordan spokesman Russell Dye.

The Idea That The Participants Were Discussing Overthrowing The Government Is Not Disputed

The Federalist piece is a classic example of conservatives trying to take attention off of the point of the message itself by creating an outrage distraction.

Nowhere in this claim that Schiff doctored texts is there any denial that the parties were discussing ways to keep the loser of the 2020 presidential election in power.

The fact that the message was a discussion draft is even more damning. The defense is along the lines of sure we were plotting to overturn a democratic election, but look at how Rep. Schiff didn’t directly and fully quote us.

The text messages are bad for House Republicans, and the laughable effort to discredit the messenger shows how deeply worried they are that names are about to be named and the enemies of America’s democracy exposed.