This Is How 1/6 Really Was: Man Gets 2+ Years In Prison For Threatening To Shoot Pelosi

A North Carolina Trump/Qanon devotee was sentenced to 28 months in prison for threatening to shoot Speaker Pelosi on January 6th.

Via: USA Today:

A North Carolina man who came to Washington armed with guns and threatened to shoot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the day after the Jan. 6 riot was sentenced Tuesday to more than two years and four months in prison.

Cleveland Meredith Jr. had planned to attend President Donald Trump’s rally in Washington on Jan. 6, but a vehicle breakdown caused him to arrive after the riot had ended. He remained in Washington at a hotel and sent his uncle a text the day after the insurrection using a misogynistic term to describe the House Speaker and saying he was thinking of heading to her speech and “putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV.”

Meredith tried to tell the judge that he was just kidding when he threatened to shoot the Speaker of the House while she was on television, but Judge Amy Berman Jackson told him that adding a LOL to the end of his threat does not make it all better.

Trump and several Republicans in the House have claimed that 1/6 was a “peaceful protest,” but Meredith is an example of the kind of people that the former president recruited to the Capitol.

The Trump mob wasn’t in D.C. to exercise their First Amendment rights. The crowd that Trump incited was ready to kill to keep him in power.

1/6 was a coup attempt, and at least one of Trump’s insurrectionists was ready to kill Nancy Pelosi.