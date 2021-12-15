Trump Coup Plotters, Like John Eastman, Desperately Sue Verizon To Block Phone Records Release

Trump lawyer John Eastman has filed a lawsuit against Verizon in a desperate bid to block the 1/6 Committee from getting his phone records.

Politico reported:

The lawsuit filed Tuesday says the committee subpoenaed Verizon “without prior notice,” requesting nine categories of data from Eastman’s personal cell phone over a three-month period.

It argues the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena of cell phone records is invalid for multiple reasons, claiming the committee is “attempting to exercise a law enforcement function,” that the subpoena infringes upon attorney-client privilege, that the subpoena is a violation of the First Amendment and the Fourth Amendment, and that it was issued in violation of House rules and the committee’s “own authorizing resolution.”

The lawsuit also argues that the 1/6 Committee is not valid because the 1/6 Committee doesn’t have enough Republicans on it. The reason why the committee lacks Republicans is that Kevin McCarthy refused to participate.

Eastman’s lawsuit is made up of arguments that were already twice rejected by the courts when Donald Trump tried them in his executive privilege lawsuit. Trump is now down to hoping that the Supreme Court will take his case, and John Eastman, who has already announced that he will be taking the Fifth Amendment in front of the Committee, is engaging in an obvious stall tactic that he hopes will buy him enough time to run out the clock on the committee.

The lawsuit is going to fail.

It is a desperate move to keep information out of the hands of the committee that one increasingly suspects could land Eastman and others in prison.