1/6 Committee Subpoenas The Author Of Trump’s Coup PowerPoint Blueprint

The 1/6 Committee has subpoenaed the man who wrote the blueprint for Trump’s plan to overturn the election.

The committee announced:

The Select Committee has issued a subpoena to James P. “Phil” Waldron for records and testimony. Mr. Waldron appears to have been involved with efforts to promote claims about fraud in the 2020 election.

Waldron reportedly claimed to have visited the White House on multiple occasions after the election, spoken to Mark Meadows “maybe 8 to 10 times,” and briefed several members of Congress on election fraud theories. He also publicly acknowledged contributing to the creation of a PowerPoint presentation that was given to, or described for, Republican Members of Congress on the eve of January 6th. According to reporting, he also participated in meetings at the Willard Hotel in early January 2021.

Chairman Bennie Thompson said, “Mr. Waldron reportedly played a role in promoting claims of election fraud and circulating potential strategies for challenging results of the 2020 election. He was also apparently in communication with officials in the Trump White House and in Congress discussing his theories in the weeks leading up to the January 6th attack. The document he reportedly provided to Administration officials and Members of Congress is an alarming blueprint for overturning a nationwide election. The Select Committee needs to hear from him about all these activities.”

Waldron is the glue between the Willard Hotel, the White House, and Republicans in Congress. It should be expected by now that Waldron will plead the Fifth or refuse to cooperate.

The 1/6 Committee is not messing around. They are going after all of the key players, and if they find evidence of criminal activity, the committee will be turning it over to law enforcement.