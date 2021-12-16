1/6 Committee Will Turn Evidence Of Trump And House Republican Crimes Over To Authorities

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) of the 1/6 Committee said that they would turn any evidence of criminal activity by Trump and others over to the authorities for prosecution.

Video of Rep. Aguilar:

Aguilar said when asked by former Rep. David Jolly if the committee will turn over any criminal evidence that they find against Trump and House Republicans over to authorities:

The committee will follow the facts. And if we do our job, and we get as much information as possible to tell the full and complete narrative on what happened in January 5th and 6th and the planning and coordination and lead-up to that, the assault on democracy we saw, if we do our job we’re going to tell that story and if there are additional details that need to be turned over to authorities, we will do that.

We’re not closing any door, but at this point, we’re having a lot of those conversations we are hearing from witnesses like the ones you just played from last evening. We’re gathering that material, and you’re building the document of evidence that’s going to be needed to tell the full and complete story.

The 1/6 Committee Investigation Could Get Trump Prosecuted

The 1/6 Committee investigation is more than a fact-finding mission. The committee is attempting to compile a comprehensive report of what happened on January 6th, and before, so if in the process of their investigation they find evidence of criminal activity, they will turn it over to law enforcement for prosecution.

The Mueller investigation was handcuffed by Trump and his administration in ways that the 1/6 Committee will not be.

If Trump committed a crime, the 1/6 Committee might open the door for prosecution.