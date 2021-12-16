Army Announces That 98% of Active Duty Troops Received Covid Vaccine Before Deadline

The United States Army announced today that 98% of its active duty troops have received a COVID-19 vaccine ahead of this week’s deadline to get inoculated.

“The United States Army announced today that 468,459 active-component Soldiers have been vaccinated against COVID-19, fewer than 120 days after a vaccination mandate went into effect for all U.S. service members,” the Army said in a press release. “That number represents 98 percent of the active-duty force who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 96 percent – a total of 461,209 Soldiers – are fully vaccinated. The Army is still processing thousands of exemption requests for those seeking medical or administrative exemptions, including religious exemptions.”

Army officials have received 621 requests for permanent medical exemptions. Of that number, four have been approved, 516 have been disapproved and 101 are under review. 1,661 religious accommodation requests are currently under review, with 85 already having been disapproved.

Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth said vaccinating soldiers “is first and foremost about Army readiness,” thanking all of those who have already received the vaccine.

Wormuth warned that those who do not comply with the mandate risk consequences, likely dishonorable discharge.

“To those who continue to refuse the vaccine and are not pending a final decision on a medical or administrative exemption, I strongly encourage you to get the vaccine. If not, we will begin involuntary separation proceedings,” she said.

Commanders will initiate involuntary separation next month for soldiers who refuse to comply with the mandate, which Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced in August.