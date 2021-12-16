Watch How Fox News Kills Their Viewers With Misleading COVID Questions

Fox News’s Bill Hemmer phrased a question to a guest to make it sound like Fox viewers did not need to worry about the Omicron variant.

Video:

Fox News is pushing the message that Omicron isn't that dangerous to the unvaccinated as Bill Hemmer asks Dr. Marc Siegel, "For those not vaccinated whether in the U.S., Africa or the U.K., is this strain weak enough where it won't kill you? What does the data tell us?" pic.twitter.com/1ijNEdqXgQ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 16, 2021

Fox’s Bill Hemmer asked, “For those not vaccinated whether in the U.S., Africa or U.K., is this strain weak enough where it won’t kill you? What does the data tell us? “

Dr. Marc Siegel answered, “The data says the death rate is very low on this strain right now. But I would caution that that’s what we call a lagging indicator. If you are not vaccinated and in a high-risk group, you are at risk of hospitalization at least. Clearly, it is not as deadly as Delta, but it can get you pretty sick if you are not vaccinated. So again, I don’t — Bill here is a point to tell you. As a physician, I don’t distinguish. I think that all of the

stigmatism of the unvaccinated is disgusting. I take care of everyone. I don’t care what their status is, a smoker, lung cancer, a drinker, and they have liver disease and unvaccinated and a severe case of covid. Take care of them all the same. It shouldn’t be part of the discussion. Everybody should get vaccinated, having said that.”

Fox News Undermined Its Own Guest

Dr. Siegel tried to provide good information to Fox News viewers, and he urged them multiple times to get vaccines, but he was undermined by Bill Hemmer, whose line of questioning suggested that unvaccinated viewers really don’t need to worry about Omicron.

The constant drumbeat from Fox News every single day is that they are telling their unvaccinated viewers to go on with life and not worry about getting vaccinated.

Research shows that Fox News is negatively impacting viewer behavior on the pandemic.

By refusing to amplify the responsible message on COVID, Fox News is killing its own viewers.